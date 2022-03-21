Have your say on the future development of North Somerset

People are being asked to have their say on how the area will grow and develop over the next 15 years.

North Somerset Council is consulting on a new draft Local Plan and people have until 5pm on April 29 to give their views.

The new Local Plan Preferred Options document, identifies where development can and cannot take place in North Somerset and guides investment and funding for new housing, jobs, transport and community facilities until 2038.

The draft plan follows two previous public consultations in 2020 which received over 4,500 responses. The responses received from this consultation will help shape the next version of the local plan.

That version will be the document which the council proposes to submit for examination to the Planning Inspectorate and will be the subject of a further round of consultation prior to its submission for examination by an independent inspector.

The plan shows how seriously the council is taking its commitment to tackling climate change and environmental issues through the location and form of development, promoting renewable energy, minimising car use, encouraging green infrastructure and biodiversity, avoiding sensitive areas such as areas at flood risk and minimising waste.

Cllr Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for placemaking and economy, said this consultation provided the perfect opportunity to give communities a say in any changes affecting their area.

Cllr Canniford said: "The Government has commanded North Somerset Council to provide 20,085 homes by 2038 which is extremely challenging when all the physical and environmental restraints are taken into account, including flood zones and green belt.

"This process provides an open, fairer and greener way of shaping communities in the future and we would urge people to have their say and engage in this opportunity. We want to be open about the issues affecting us and the decisions we need to take and that is captured in the draft local plan.

"This plan also rises to the challenge of tackling climate change and our pledge for North Somerset Council to be carbon neutral by 2030."

North Somerset Council is holding a range of events across the district during the consultation period.

Drop in sessions are taking place across the area.

To find out more visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/newlocalplan