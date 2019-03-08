Advanced search

Weston High Street welcomes new travel firm with old staff

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 November 2019

Former Thomas Cook staff, Sam Black, Louise James and Paul Doble now working for Hays Travel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston Thomas Cook staff who lost their jobs last month are back at work, thanks to another travel company.

Hays Travel re-hired the former Thomas Cook staff and it is using the old building too.

Thousand of people were affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook leaving many people across the country jobless and holidaymakers stuck abroad.

Branch manager Gemma Sparrow is glad something positive has come out of it.

She said: "It's a bit weird because it's the old store but its a new company.

"I think when it first happened we were shocked.

"We didn't know how to cope because we didn't see it coming.

"But now we have our jobs back and it's really nice because the customers are coming in and they are happy for us to be back.

"It's good something positive has come out of it. It has made us stronger."

