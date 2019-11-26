New Hays Travel branch opens in Worle

Hays travel opening in Sainsburys at Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

The largest travel company in the country has opened a new store in Worle.

Hays Travel, located in Sainsbury's, in Queensway, opened on Monday taking over the branch from Thomas Cook.

The company recently re-opened the Weston High Street branch and various other branches across the country following the collapse of Thomas Cook in September which left thousands of people unemployed and thousands of people also stuck abroad.

Hays Travel has become the largest independent travel agent in the country, with more than 180 retail shops and 240 experienced travel agents.

They also took on former Thomas Cook staff, giving them their jobs back.

Sam Black, who is a member of staff, said the team are looking forward to getting back into the job.

She said: "Everyone is so excited.

"We can't wait to see the customers."