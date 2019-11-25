Advanced search

School receives £1,000 donation from house builder

PUBLISHED: 15:32 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 25 November 2019

A school in Weston has received a cash donation from Persimmion Homes Severn Valley.

Haywood Village Academy, in Whitney Crescent, was handed £1,000 through the housebuilder's Community Champion's project.

The funding will go towards purchasing new training equipment and to build a fitness trail.

Kristal Shaw, who applied for the funding on behalf of the academy, said: "We're delighted to receive the donation.

"The money received will be used to purchase the first stage of the Trim Trail, which will provide pupils the opportunity to benefit physically and also encourages co-operation, competition and imaginative play."

Carly Spear, head of sales at Persimmon, hopes the money helps the school's pupils.

She said: "We're thrilled to support the academy and its aim to purchase a Trim Trail for its playground.

"It's great to support a local school within one of our new housing developments."

