'Outstanding' primary school pupils and staff impress inspectors

Haywood Village Academy receives outstanding rating by OFSTED Archant

A Weston primary school has received an outstanding rating after its first inspection from an education watchdog.

Haywood Village Academy, in Whitney Cresent, was praised for its curriculum and teaching standards during the visit in June.

Ofsted praised teachers for the quality of education, pro-active expansion of the pre-school and the high levels of self-control and cooperation from the children.

Ofsted inspectors, in a report released this month, stated: "Leaders and trustees have created a culture that enables pupils and staff to excel.

"They are meticulous in their work and uncompromising in their ambition for all pupils.

"Staff have high aspirations for every pupil.

"They work together seamlessly to bring about continuous whole school improvement and ensure that pupils achieve exceptionally well.

"Pupils do not fall behind at Haywood Village, because as soon as a weakness in pupils' knowledge is identified, leaders act and address it.

"Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities and disadvantaged pupils make extremely strong progress.

"The vast majority of parents and carers would recommend the school."

Principal of Haywood Village Academy, Craig Jones, said the report makes for extremely pleasing reading.

He said: "Over the past three and half years, the newly formed team at Haywood Village Academy has grown and grown and the direction, expectations and investment in people has served us well in achieving success for our children."

The primary school is a part of the Cabot Learning Federation, a multi-academy trust, developed from a small Bristol-based secondary education partnership.

Cabot Learning Federation chief executive, Steve Taylor, said: "Haywood Village is a wonderful school and a great place to send your children.

"I'm proud of our colleagues who work so diligently every day to make the school experience fun and accelerate the learning at the same time.

"I'm delighted for the families in this part of Weston.

"The school and its community are growing together and have a bright future."