Picture Past: Street fights and scarlet fever

Girls from La Retraite school walked around the playground for charity and raised £26. TV entertainer Bob Monkhouse visited the school to receive the money on behalf of the Children's Research Fund. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

Weston parents were told not to worry about an outbreak of scarlet fever which forced one school in the town to close.

A spendid performance by Anne Williams, was one of the highlights of Congresbury Dramatic Society's 'Breath of Spring'. Director Benny Robinson (seated third right) with members of the cast and makeup artist Mrs P. Waldron. Picture: WESTON MERCURY A spendid performance by Anne Williams, was one of the highlights of Congresbury Dramatic Society's 'Breath of Spring'. Director Benny Robinson (seated third right) with members of the cast and makeup artist Mrs P. Waldron. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

A week before the Easter holidays, Uphill Primary School was closed, with 60 of its 300 pupils sick with scarlet fever or tonsillitis.

However, a week later checks made showed the virus was not spreading and was a mild form of the infection.

Although more than 60 children from the nearby Windwhistle Primary School were absent, it was believed scarlet fever was not to blame, and with the Easter holidays imminent the chain of infection would be broken.

Weston Borough Council’s medical officer, Dr David McGowan explained information received by the department had indicated it was a ‘variety of things including scarlet fever, chicken pox, sore throats, colds and children going to the dentist.

The rugby teams of Weston Colts and Weston Grammar School met on Saturday. The result was an 8-0 win for the Colts. Picture: WESTON MERCURY The rugby teams of Weston Colts and Weston Grammar School met on Saturday. The result was an 8-0 win for the Colts. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

He said: “This winter there has been a lot of illness in children and adults too.

“It has brought an awful lot of trouble.”

Two youths were sent to a detention centre for their part in a fight which broke out after about 60 young people were kicked out of a cinema on February 22.

Mr TR Hart, Prosecuting said the trouble started when a number of youths began stamping, chanting and shouting in the Ritz Cinema.

Action from the rugby match between Weston Colts and Weston Grammar School on Saturday. The result was an 8-0 win for the Colts. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Action from the rugby match between Weston Colts and Weston Grammar School on Saturday. The result was an 8-0 win for the Colts. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The manager then called the police who ejected the youths from the building.

He said: “The behaviour of the youths in the street was extremely bad, they were chanting and shouting rude expressions at the police.”

One boy, hit police officer Sgt Dennis Sherwood.

Mr Hart added: “This led to a much larger fracas with the other youths, as a result Sgt Sherwood was knocked to the ground.”

Members of Weston Camera Club received their awards at the Club's annual dinner and prizegiving, Mr E.C. Amesbury shows the Fairchild Trophy to the president, County Ald. Mrs. E.M. Miller-Barstow. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Members of Weston Camera Club received their awards at the Club's annual dinner and prizegiving, Mr E.C. Amesbury shows the Fairchild Trophy to the president, County Ald. Mrs. E.M. Miller-Barstow. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

An 18-year-old labourer plead guilty to assaulting Sherwood and was sent to a dentention centre for three months.

Another 13-year-old boy also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man who tried to help the police.

The boy allegedly had punched the man in the face repeatedly while three other youths held him until he fell to the ground, where he kicked the man,

The man was hospitalised with two broken teeth and a broken hand.

The Mayor, Cllr. D.J. Driver, was guest speaker at the Mendip division Venture Scout leadership course, held at Weston. Picture: WESTON MERCURY The Mayor, Cllr. D.J. Driver, was guest speaker at the Mendip division Venture Scout leadership course, held at Weston. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The boy admitted causing actual bodily harm and was sent to a detention centre for three months.