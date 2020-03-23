Picture Past: Street fights and scarlet fever
PUBLISHED: 10:42 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 23 March 2020
Weston parents were told not to worry about an outbreak of scarlet fever which forced one school in the town to close.
A week before the Easter holidays, Uphill Primary School was closed, with 60 of its 300 pupils sick with scarlet fever or tonsillitis.
However, a week later checks made showed the virus was not spreading and was a mild form of the infection.
Although more than 60 children from the nearby Windwhistle Primary School were absent, it was believed scarlet fever was not to blame, and with the Easter holidays imminent the chain of infection would be broken.
Weston Borough Council’s medical officer, Dr David McGowan explained information received by the department had indicated it was a ‘variety of things including scarlet fever, chicken pox, sore throats, colds and children going to the dentist.
He said: “This winter there has been a lot of illness in children and adults too.
“It has brought an awful lot of trouble.”
Two youths were sent to a detention centre for their part in a fight which broke out after about 60 young people were kicked out of a cinema on February 22.
Mr TR Hart, Prosecuting said the trouble started when a number of youths began stamping, chanting and shouting in the Ritz Cinema.
The manager then called the police who ejected the youths from the building.
He said: “The behaviour of the youths in the street was extremely bad, they were chanting and shouting rude expressions at the police.”
One boy, hit police officer Sgt Dennis Sherwood.
Mr Hart added: “This led to a much larger fracas with the other youths, as a result Sgt Sherwood was knocked to the ground.”
An 18-year-old labourer plead guilty to assaulting Sherwood and was sent to a dentention centre for three months.
Another 13-year-old boy also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man who tried to help the police.
The boy allegedly had punched the man in the face repeatedly while three other youths held him until he fell to the ground, where he kicked the man,
The man was hospitalised with two broken teeth and a broken hand.
The boy admitted causing actual bodily harm and was sent to a detention centre for three months.