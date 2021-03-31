Students 'overwhelmingly pleased' to be back at school, says Weston head

Published: 12:00 PM March 31, 2021

The principal of a Weston academy says he has been ‘humbled’ by the maturity and engagement of pupils following their return to school earlier this month.

Tony Searle, principal of Hans Price Academy, said students have ‘adapted brilliantly’ to new routines established as a result of the pandemic.

More than 2,000 lateral flow tests were conducted at the school in one week – a feat described as a ‘monumental logistical effort’. Students completed three tests in school and have been given training so they can now complete tests at home.

Mr Searle said: “We have been humbled by the maturity and engagement of our pupils at Hans Price Academy and right across the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF) family of schools in Weston.

“They have returned to school eager to learn and taken the new regulations in their stride. Staff and students have been carrying out clean as you go routines and wearing masks inside the building, including in lessons and during social times where a two metres distance cannot be maintained.

“The combined effect of all the different mitigations in place mean we have only had two positive lateral flow tests and just 28 students affected by a further period of isolation due to being close contacts over the past three weeks in school.”

Schools in the Cabot Learning Federation include Hans Price, Broadoak, Winterstoke Hundred, Haywood Village, Uphill Village and Heron’s Moor academies.

Tony Searle said the ‘buzz of learning’ and social interactions following the pupils’ return demonstrates how important it is to be back.

He said: "My impression is that students are overwhelmingly very pleased to be in school. Now, more than ever, student attendance every day is vital.

"Those students who are attending regularly are participating in face-to-face lessons, engaging in extra-curricular activities, being supported by adults with their learning and rekindling friendships that have had to be placed on hold.”

Mr Searle added that while there has been a big focus on ‘lost learning’ and ‘missed opportunities’ across the country, the school’s perspective is different.

He added: “Whilst we would never have chosen to enter a period of prolonged school closure, we recognise that students, their families, teachers and schools have all had the opportunity to grow immeasurably.

“The value of face-to-face interactions has been reinforced, the reciprocal support for schools and communities has strengthened and the ability for families and professionals to work together under unprecedented conditions has shown the value we all place on each other.”