Picture Past: Parking problems and the end of Weston
PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 March 2020
Tennis courts behind The Winter Gardens were suggested for use as temporary car parks at a special meeting of Weston Borough Council's works committee due to a lack of facilities near the Pavilion.
Those attending functions at the Pavilion had parked at the Arcade car park in Salisbury Terrace, but that was unavailable, as work on the new multi-storey car park had begun.
A 'Mr Flavell' said: 'The Winter Gardens is the largest public building in the town, and it is being left without a car park.'
Borough Engineer Mr EG Smith said dealing with parking on Royal Parade could only be achieved between the Grand Pier and the Pavilion.
On the seafront side of the road, there were bus stops, a pedestrian crossing, a taxi rank and road junctions.
Mr Smith said: 'Regent Street and Royal Parade have the highest accident rate in the borough. For its length, the accident is six times as great as Locking Road.'
Cllr V Goold suggested asking the works committee if the courts could be used for car parking.
Seconding, Cllr W J Prosser added: 'The income from the tennis courts is a mere pittance. I think it's about sixpence a square foot a year.'
Councillors warned Weston's inclusion in a proposed Unitary authority would mean winding up the town as a holiday and entertainment centre.
Under the proposals, Weston would be controlled by a council in Bristol, but the city would not cover amenities such as entertainment or catering. These would be supplied through an additional rate levelled at Weston.
At a finance committee meeting, Cllr CD Curtis said: 'People in Weston will not undertake paying an extra rate for entertaining people from other towns in the same Unitary area.
'It is a tremendously serious thing for this borough.'
Ald. GW Couch complained that the Government's white paper would be pushed through no matter what alternative views were expressed.
Town Clerk RG Lickfold added: 'All non-county boroughs were up in arms about the white paper.
'It does not present a satisfactory basis for local government.
'Local councils will become mere talking shops and be on a level of consultative councils of gas, electricity and similar authorities.'