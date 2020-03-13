Picture Past: Parking problems and the end of Weston

Mrs D. Edwards and Mrs M. Stevens are helped by children in the display of toys made by the Fellowship Club for a sale of work at St Andrew's Church, R.A.F. Locking. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

Tennis courts behind The Winter Gardens were suggested for use as temporary car parks at a special meeting of Weston Borough Council's works committee due to a lack of facilities near the Pavilion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bristol Aerojet Apprentices evening. Managing director Mr. W. Strachan with award winners (seated) and other successful apprentices. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Bristol Aerojet Apprentices evening. Managing director Mr. W. Strachan with award winners (seated) and other successful apprentices. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Those attending functions at the Pavilion had parked at the Arcade car park in Salisbury Terrace, but that was unavailable, as work on the new multi-storey car park had begun.

A 'Mr Flavell' said: 'The Winter Gardens is the largest public building in the town, and it is being left without a car park.'

A scene from Walliscote School's production of Oliver! with Neil Dobson (Oliver), Brian Ackland (Artful Dodger) and Frank Pape (Fagin). Picture: WESTON MERCURY A scene from Walliscote School's production of Oliver! with Neil Dobson (Oliver), Brian Ackland (Artful Dodger) and Frank Pape (Fagin). Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Borough Engineer Mr EG Smith said dealing with parking on Royal Parade could only be achieved between the Grand Pier and the Pavilion.

On the seafront side of the road, there were bus stops, a pedestrian crossing, a taxi rank and road junctions.

A scene from Walliscote School's production of Oliver! with Neil Dobson (Oliver), Brian Ackland (Artful Dodger) and Frank Pape (Fagin). Picture: WESTON MERCURY A scene from Walliscote School's production of Oliver! with Neil Dobson (Oliver), Brian Ackland (Artful Dodger) and Frank Pape (Fagin). Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Mr Smith said: 'Regent Street and Royal Parade have the highest accident rate in the borough. For its length, the accident is six times as great as Locking Road.'

Cllr V Goold suggested asking the works committee if the courts could be used for car parking.

Winterstoke Secondary Girls' School has introduced a Bank Scheme. Mrs K.M. Bradford and Mrs J. Saunders operating the scheme for the pupils watched by the deputy mayor and the chairman of the North Somerset Savings Group. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Winterstoke Secondary Girls' School has introduced a Bank Scheme. Mrs K.M. Bradford and Mrs J. Saunders operating the scheme for the pupils watched by the deputy mayor and the chairman of the North Somerset Savings Group. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Seconding, Cllr W J Prosser added: 'The income from the tennis courts is a mere pittance. I think it's about sixpence a square foot a year.'

Councillors warned Weston's inclusion in a proposed Unitary authority would mean winding up the town as a holiday and entertainment centre.

Ads 13th March 1970 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Ads 13th March 1970 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Under the proposals, Weston would be controlled by a council in Bristol, but the city would not cover amenities such as entertainment or catering. These would be supplied through an additional rate levelled at Weston.

At a finance committee meeting, Cllr CD Curtis said: 'People in Weston will not undertake paying an extra rate for entertaining people from other towns in the same Unitary area.

Ads 13th March 1970 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Ads 13th March 1970 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

'It is a tremendously serious thing for this borough.'

Ald. GW Couch complained that the Government's white paper would be pushed through no matter what alternative views were expressed.

Front Page 13th March 1970 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Front Page 13th March 1970 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Town Clerk RG Lickfold added: 'All non-county boroughs were up in arms about the white paper.

'It does not present a satisfactory basis for local government.

'Local councils will become mere talking shops and be on a level of consultative councils of gas, electricity and similar authorities.'