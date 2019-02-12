Advanced search

Investigation into Pontins ceiling collapse begins

PUBLISHED: 12:41 21 February 2019

An ambulance at Pontins Brean Sands holiday park. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

An ambulance at Pontins Brean Sands holiday park. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

An investigation into what caused a ceiling to collapse at a holiday park last night (Wednesday) has begun.

Staff stand at the entrance to Pontins. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA WireStaff stand at the entrance to Pontins. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

An air conditioning duct fell in a bar area at Pontins, in Brean Sands, causing approximately 18 people to be injured – none of them seriously.

Experts believe it will ‘likely take months’ establish what caused the ceiling to cave in.

A Sedgemoor District Council (SDC) spokesman said: “We are the enforcement and investigating authority for this premises.

“It is not an SDC-owned building.

People stand at the entrance to Pontins Brean Sands. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA WirePeople stand at the entrance to Pontins Brean Sands. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

“We have Environmental Health officers at the site at present and will issue a further statement, based on their initial findings, but the investigation is likely to be complex and run for several months.”

Emergency services were called to Pontins at about 6.30pm following reports of a ceiling collapse.

Police said no-one was trapped but several people received treatment for minor injuries.

Six people were taken to hospital for further care.

Firefighters also attended the scene and they said a 40-metre piece of ducting fell to the ground.

Ex-New Zealand cricketer Iain O’Brien said on Twitter he had returned to the holiday park after a day-out to find ‘a major panic site’.

“Staff very shaken and look like they could do with a hug or two.”

