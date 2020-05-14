Health leaders thank people in North Somerset for protecting themselves against virus

Health and care leaders have issued an open letter to people in North Somerset to thank them following the Government guidelines to protect themselves and the NHS during the pandemic.

The letter signed by health leaders from the NHS, council and community organisations thanks local people for observing the coronavirus advice so far, and urges everyone to continue to follow Government guidelines to protect themselves and health and care staff.

Since the pandemic began, NHS and care services have had to radically change the way they operate, in order to provide care for people in new ways.

Patients have adapted to new ways of working with thousands taking up virtual medical appointments.

There have also been fewer attendances at emergency departments for minor conditions, with patients using the minor injury units.

Health leaders are urging people to continue following the guidance to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Julia Ross, joint Healthier Together lead executive and chief executive of Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We want to thank everyone across our area for following the guidance and using local services responsibly.

“It’s clear that coronavirus will be with us for some time yet, and we must keep going – by observing social distancing measures, self-isolating while experiencing symptoms of the virus and practising good hand hygiene.

“These continue to be the best ways to reduce the spread of the virus, which is critical for population health, as well as ensuring that local services can cope.

“In the coming weeks we will be restarting routine services in a way which is safe for patients and staff.

“The more we control the spread of the virus in the population, the better able we will be to get normal services up and running again.

Cllr Mike Bell, deputy leader of North Somerset Council and executive member for adult social care said: “We are hugely grateful to everyone in North Somerset for observing the guidance so far.

“While our infection rates in the South West are relatively low compared to other parts of the country, there are some areas – namely, in our care homes – where we still face real challenges.

“Reducing the spread of the virus remains vital to protect our most vulnerable residents. We need everyone to stay the course with the guidance, and to continue to get support from the right places.”