More than 50,000 vaccinations administered in Worle after 'phenomenal' response to rollout
- Credit: Henry Woodsford
Medical staff administered the 50,000th Covid-19 vaccination in Worle yesterday (Wednesday).
David Pollard, aged 68, received the 50,000th dose of the vaccine at Riverbank Medical Centre.
David, from Weston, was given his second dose by vaccinator Leslie Harris. He said: "I'm very pleased. I've been looking forward to it
"We've got a motorhome to enjoy this summer. I'm happy to have it done in Weston and can look forward to the summer now."
The vaccination centre, in Walford Avenue, is run by GPs and nursing staff from Pier Health Group, with support from local volunteers.
The team has been working tirelessly over the past four months to administer first and second doses of the vaccine to as many people as possible across Weston and Worle.
Dr John Heather, local GP and clinical director for Pier Health Primary Care Network, said: “To get to 50,000 vaccinations is truly fantastic, and a testament to the team working tirelessly, together, every day. I would like to thank each and every one of our staff and volunteers for making this possible.
“The response from local residents has been phenomenal, with the vast majority of people booking their vaccination as soon as they become eligible. We are really proud of what we have achieved and of the cooperation from our local community.
"Many see the vaccination as the first step to getting back to normal, to seeing friends and family again, and to everything we have missed out on in the last year.”
People are being urged to continue to supporting the vaccination programme by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.
Dr Heather said: “With such a great uptake so far, we encourage local people to continue to book their vaccinations when they become eligible; especially if they weren’t ready to have the vaccine when first invited, but have now changed their mind. This will help provide the best protection for you and those around you.”
More than 64 per cent of people in North Somerset aged 16 and over have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, according to weekly NHS figures released on April16.
People aged 45 and over are now being invited to book for their first vaccine. Those aged 45-49 can book via the National Booking Service on the NHS website or by calling 119. Anyone else eligible for vaccination in priority groups one to nine should contact their GP.