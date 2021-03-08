People over 60 invited for Covid vaccine in North Somerset

Published: 9:58 AM March 8, 2021

Almost 80,000 people in North Somerset have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Almost 80,000 people in North Somerset have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

According to the latest NHS data, 79,445 people in the area had received the first dose by February 28 – approximately 40 per cent of the population over 16.

In Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire, 96.8 per cent of people aged 80 and over have had the first dose, while 100 per cent of those in the 75-79 age-group have received it.

Ninety-seven per cent of people aged 70-74 have been given the first dose, as have 90.8 per cent of people aged 65-69, and 20.2 per cent of those under 65.

Coronavirus-Vaccine-In-Numbers---More-Than-21-Million-Vaccin

Everyone in North Somerset in the first four priority groups has been offered a first dose of the vaccine. The NHS is now inviting people aged 60 and over for their first dose.

Anyone aged 60 can book their vaccination online by logging on to www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination or calling 119.