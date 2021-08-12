News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
New service to help people with dementia in Weston

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:08 AM August 12, 2021   
Memory Connections Age UK

Memory Connections sessions are being held in Weston to help people with dementia. - Credit: Age UK

A new service to help people living with dementia is starting up in Weston this month.

Memory Connections uses maintenance cognitive stimulation therapy (MCST) to slow the progress of dementia through a programme of weekly group sessions led by trained Age UK Somerset staff. 

Sessions involve meaningful, stimulating and enjoyable activities for people living with a mild to moderate diagnosis.

Cognitive stimulation therapy is recognised by the NHS as the leading non-pharmaceutical intervention for people with dementia. It has been shown to increase feelings of wellbeing and improve concentration, mental abilities, memory and mood.

The new service launched last year, but due to the lockdowns, the charity has only been running Zoom sessions so far . 

Age UK is hoping to start running small Covid safe meetings in Weston this month.

There is a charge for the sessions which take place over six weeks and spaces are limited to a maximum of eight. 

To find out more, or to book a space, contact Lauren on 01823 345613 or email infoandadvice@ageuksomerset.org.uk


