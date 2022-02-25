Survey: Tell us how you feel about the end of Covid measures

How are you feeling about the pandemic as England's restrictions are lifted? Let us know in our survey. - Credit: iStock/geralt

All remaining Covid restrictions in England were lifted yesterday (Thursday).

This marked the end of legal mandates to self-isolate and routine contact tracing. Free universal testing will be scrapped on April 1 too.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said the government would no longer recommend the use of vaccine passports.

However, NHS guidance will continue to recommend the use face coverings in clinical settings for staff and visitors.

The PM's announcement on Monday (February 21) marked a shift in how the government intends to manage the virus in the comings months and years as societal attitudes change on 'living with Covid'.

Most of the country has now received three doses of the vaccine, meaning Covid will be treated like any other infectious disease. A fourth dose is also on the way for vulnerable people aged 12 and over.

