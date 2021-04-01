News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Best scenic dog walks in North Somerset and Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 5:44 PM April 1, 2021   
Here is a list of some of the best dog-friendly walks within an hour’s drive of Weston.  

Discover hundreds of acres of woodland and take in striking panoramic views while exploring the area with your four-legged friend this year. 

Pet ownership in the country is soaring, so we’ve collated a list of some of the best dog-friendly walks within an hour’s drive of Weston.  

WHERE? Ashton Court Estate in Long Ashton.  

HOW DO I GET THERE? To park at Ashton Court Mansion Car Park, exit the A369 and turn into Kennel Lodge Road. On arrival, the route is a six-mile circular walk around the park, featuring 850 acres of woodland, parkland and estate gardens.  

CAR PARKING? Yes. There are three car parks at Ashton Court which open at 8am. Parking costs £1.20 per vehicle per day, which can be used in any of the estate’s car parks for that day. 

DOGS ON OR OFF LEAD? Off-lead and on-lead areas. Dogs are allowed in the deer park but must be on a lead. 

WHERE? Leigh Woods near Abbots Leigh.  

HOW DO I GET THERE? From Abbots Leigh, turn left opposite Clifton College Sports Ground off Abbots Leigh Road. On arrival, you will be greeted by vast woodlands spanning more than six miles.  

CAR PARKING? Yes, there is a car park on-site.  

DOGS ON OR OFF LEAD? Forestry England states to keep all dogs in sight and close-by, as well as to use a lead if they do not always return when called. 

WHERE? Brean Down

HOW DO I GET THERE? From Brean, follow Warren Road, past Brean Down Caravan Park, and turn left into Brean Down Car Park. On arrival, this scenic coastal walk extends 1.5 miles into the Bristol Channel. 

CAR PARKING? Yes, there is a car park at the beginning of the walking route.  

DOGS ON OR OFF LEAD? The National Trust says dogs on leads are very welcome at Brean Down.  

WHERE? The West Mendip Way, largely in the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. 

HOW DO I GET THERE? The route starts at Uphill Sluice and climbs the Mendip Hills escarpment onto the Mendip plateau and across the top of Cheddar Gorge and down to Wells. The West and East Mendip Way, spanning 50 miles, connects Weston via Cheddar and Wells to Frome. 

CAR PARKING? There are parking opportunities by Uphill Way. 

DOGS ON OR OFF LEAD? The walk is dog-friendly with the likelihood of livestock in fields, it is advised to keep dogs on leads when livestock is present.  

WHERE? Glastonbury Tor

HOW DO I GET THERE? A 10-minute walk from Glastonbury High Street and Glastonbury Abbey, which is well signposted, will take you past Chalice Well to the foot of the Tor. 

CAR PARKING? No parking is available at the Tor, but some parking can be found at the Rural Life Museum situated on the A361 out of Glastonbury towards Shepton Mallet. It is a short walk from here to the foot of the Tor. 

DOGS ON OR OFF LEAD? Dogs welcome under close control at Glastonbury Tor, Burrow Mump and Collard Hill. The National Trust asks owners to be aware that stock may be grazing. 

WHERE? Cheddar Gorge

HOW DO I GET THERE? From Cheddar, head towards Cheddar Gorge through Cliff Street towards The Cliffs. On arrival, take the stony road, Cufic Lane, opposite the National Trust information centre in the lower Gorge area. The gatepost has markings for the Cheddar Gorge walk. 

CAR PARKING? There is car parking at the bottom and top ends of Cheddar Gorge. From Cheddar, people can either park at Cliff Street Car Park, or drive up through Cliff Street towards The Cliffs and find parking along the road. 

DOGS ON OR OFF LEAD? Due to the abundance of caves, and steep drops, it is best to keep your dog on a lead to be safe when walking around the gorge. 

WHERE? Stockhill Woods in Wells  

HOW DO I GET THERE? From Wells, travel up the hill towards Bristol in Bristol Road, turn left into Priddy Road into Hillgrove Road, turn right at Old Bristol Road and you will see signs for Stockhill Woods on the righthand side.  

CAR PARKING? Yes, there is a car park on-site.  

DOGS ON OR OFF LEAD? Forestry England says keep all dogs in sight and close-by and to use a lead if they do not always return when called. 

Woodland
Pets
Weston-super-Mare News
Somerset News
Wells News

