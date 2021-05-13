Big Worle: Make May your healthy month

Published: 8:00 AM May 13, 2021

A community group has launched a month-long initiative to encourage healthier eating.

For this month, the Big Worle team is backing the Walk a mile in May initiative by teaming up with the newly-formed Food Club, providing tips for better mental health, as well as combatting social isolation by putting on various events and activities for local people.

The group is encouraging people to connect by filling in a 'count me in card’. This is a chance for people to express their ideas and priorities for the local area, as well as telling the Big Worle team all about their skills and interests.

Big Worle is looking to get its residents more active and connected by working with North Somerset Council to train up some local people to be walking leads.

There are two drop-in sessions being run at the Big Worle Hub in Preanes Green tomorrow (Friday) from 1-3pm and Tuesday from 1-3pm.

You may also want to watch:

Big Worle is in the process of revamping its website, planning lots of post-restriction events and activities such as a coffee morning combined with colouring session, a tabletop sale, return of the craft club as well as some other exciting activities.

In 2012, the Big Worle Project was awarded funding from the Big Local Programme, supported by a Big Lottery Fund investment and managed by Local Trust.

Each Big Local area has received at least £1.1million of Lottery funding to spend over the period 2025/26, enabling people to identify priorities that matter to them and take positive action to improve their communities.

If you would like to get more involved with Big Worle, or have any ideas for the community, you can fill in a Count Me In Card.

You can also get in touch via email to info@bigworle.org.uk, by phone on 07903 949162 or on Facebook and Instagram by searching for Big Worle.