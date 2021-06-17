Urgent call for Covid vaccine volunteers in North Somerset

Published: 12:04 PM June 17, 2021

David Pollard receiving the second dose of his vaccination from Leslie Harris. - Credit: Henry Woodsford

More volunteers are desperately needed to support vaccination sites across North Somerset.

NHS Volunteer Responders have issued an urgent call for more stewards in North Somerset as the NHS attempts to vaccinate as many people as possible over the summer. .

Steward volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.

The NHS Steward Volunteers Volunteer Responders programme was set up by the NHS and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and GoodSAM.

Catherine Johnstone, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout. There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get all adults vaccinated as fast as possible.

"There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need. If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate. Together we can get the jabs done.”

More than 150,000 people had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in North Somerset by June 15, while 115,416 people have been given both doses.

Bristol North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG is now inviting people aged 21 and over for vaccines. The Government wants to vaccinate all over-18s with a first dose and two-thirds of adults with a second dose by July 19.

As the vaccine programme ramps up, requests for steward volunteers have soared and there are now more than 2,000 shifts which need filling in sites across the country every day.

Volunteers use a mobile phone app to choose what shifts they would like to do and when. Shifts usually last up to six hours, with expenses covered.

The GP surgeries administering vaccines in North Somerset are Riverbank Medical Centre, in St Georges, Pudding Pie Lane Surgery, in Langford, Brockway Medical Centre, in Nailsea, Portishead Medical Centre and Harbourside Family Practice, in Portishead.



Vaccinations are also being carried out at Locking Pharmacy, the Sea Cadets headquarters, in Weston's Sunnyside Road, and Boots pharmacy in Weston High Street.



Anyone interested in volunteering, can log on to www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up as a steward volunteer.