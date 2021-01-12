Care homes receive first dose of Covid vaccine

Published: 2:30 PM January 12, 2021

Care home residents across Weston have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccination.

Staff from Pier Health Group, which includes eight GP surgeries across Weston and North Somerset, have given the first doses of the coronavirus vaccination to 95 per cent of care homes within their network.

GP John Heather thanked staff as he hailed the 'tremendous achievement' but said there is still a long way to go.

Care home owner Tracy Troupe has spoken of the relief her staff and residents felt to receive the vaccine, saying it represented hope after a difficult time.

She said she had felt frustrated and disappointed when the Government said care home residents would not receive the jab until the end of January.

That position later changed and now all of her residents and most of her staff have had their first dose.

Ms Troupe, who owns Stoneleigh Residential Care Home in Clarence Road, said: “They feel valued now they’ve had it. There’s relief.

“We were celebrating when we had the first dose.

“We can’t feel we’re invincible because it doesn’t start working for two or three weeks. Some relatives are disappointed that we aren’t getting the second dose for 10 to 12 weeks.

“Our residents just want to touch their families again. They’ve had visitors but there’s been no physical contact.”

She said the rollout of testing had helped but the vaccine is the 'the icing on the cake. It’s hope'.

Dr Heather, the clinical director of Pier Health primary care network, said: “Staff at Pier Health Group have now carried out the first dose of coronavirus vaccinations for 95 per cent of care homes within our network, protecting some of our most vulnerable people.

“This is a tremendous achievement, particularly given the logistical challenges and short time frames we have to work to. I would like to thank all staff for their dedication and commitment in this work.

“There is still much more to be done, and our priority is to continue to ensure an effective vaccine rollout for everyone in the area.”