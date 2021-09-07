Chance to find out more about the future of health and care in our area

Published: 11:33 AM September 7, 2021

People are being invited to the last annual general meeting of Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

On September 15, the CCG will host its final AGM before incoming legislation creates new Integrated Care Boards to oversee services from April 2022.

Many of the CCG’s functions will transfer to the new body, and recent progress to tackle inequalities and better integrate care will be accelerated by the shift.

The meeting will take place between 6 - 7:30pm and anyone can register by visiting the event page, and will then be sent details to join the meeting. People must register by 5pm on September 14.

Anyone who would like to submit a question to be answered at the meeting, or would like more information about how the event will run, can email bnssg.communications@nhs.net





Health leaders are encouraging local residents to attend the event to learn more about recent achievements including the vaccination roll-out, as well as how the CCG’s wider legacy of work paves the way for the future.

Dr Jonathan Hayes, local GP and clinical chair of the CCG, said: "We are pleased to invite local people to our AGM on 15 September.

“The meeting will offer people the opportunity to learn more about our work and partnerships over the course of the last year. That includes showcasing the role of communities and clinicians in shaping the local vaccination roll-out, and how we’ve used cutting-edge population data tools to ensure people get the care and support they need.

“The NHS is evolving, and the meeting will also allow attendees to learn more about the way services will be designed and delivered in the future. This includes much more service design taking place at a local level and in partnership with communities – something our work to date has really paved the way for.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the kindness and support we have been shown by staff, volunteers and people in our communities over the last 18 months, and the event also gives us the chance to say thank you to everyone who has helped and contributed to our work throughout this period.”