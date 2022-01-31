News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Some children now eligible for Covid-19 vaccine

Published: 2:11 PM January 31, 2022
Covid vaccine

Some children are now eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination - Credit: Pixabay

North Somerset children aged between five and 11 who are clinically at risk or live with someone who is immunosuppressed can now receive a Covid-19 vaccination.

Those eligible will receive a letter from their GP inviting them to book an appointment through a local booking system at their GP practice or a nearby vaccination centre. 

At the moment this group will not be able to book through the national booking system.

This latest cohort was reviewed by the Joint Committee for Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) who recommended eligible children should receive two 10 micrograms doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, with a minimum interval of eight weeks between these doses.

Eligible children include those with diabetes, immunosuppression, learning disabilities, and other conditions as outlined by the UK Health Security Agency in the Green Book.

In the South West, vaccination teams have administered more than 12.4million Covid-19 vaccinations.

