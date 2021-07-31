Chiropractors report increase in patients with back and neck pain due to home working

Published: 11:00 AM July 31, 2021

Chiropractors in Weston-super-Mare have been treating an increasing number of patients with neck and shoulder issues due to more people working from home throughout the pandemic.

Le Roux Chiropractic Clinic, in Milton Road, closed for eight weeks when the country went into lockdown. Chiropractors managed patients over the phone, but found it difficult to diagnose and advise on musculoskeletal problems without a 'hands-on' approach.

The company invested in full PPE, screens and carried out risk assessments during this time, and reopened for face-to-face appointments on May 18.

Dr Deboarah Le Roux said: “Since then we’ve been rushed off our feet.”

The clinic says it has seen an increasing number of people suffering from poor posture due to home working without proper office equipment.

Chiropractors have also seen a rise in the number of people seeking treatment after taking up exercise for the first time during lockdown.

Dr Le Roux said: “Two real increases were people working from home on a dining table and dining chair with poor posture and less moving around, with not even a short walk to and from the car or train.

"People who have been sedentary for years on furlough decided to either take up walking 'because the Prime Minister told them to' or tried the Couch to 5K running programme

"These people suffered from various complaints from low back to neck and shoulder issues. Thankfully with all the PPE in place, we were able to treat these patients and get them pain relief.”

Le Roux Chiropractic Weston opened in 2004. It is the second clinic to be opened by Dr Le Roux, who set up Nailsea Chiropractic in 1996.

Sam Pinder, from Portishead, has just joined the experienced team. He will be helping patients with a variety of complaints - from back and neck pains, to headaches and sports injuries – and treating older patients to enable them to stay fit and healthy.

The chiropractic clinic has ‘stringent’ procedures in place to protect staff and patients. All patients are socially distanced while in the clinic, and treated in individual rooms with one chiropractor.