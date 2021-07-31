Have your say on plans for new GP surgery on Weston Rugby Club site

Published: 12:00 PM July 31, 2021

Patients from Graham Road surgery are being encouraged to have their say on plans to relocate the practice to a purpose-built centre at the Weston Rugby Club site in Sunnyside Road.

Plans are being drawn up for a new £3.2million hub in Sunnyside Road to serve 15,000 patients as part of the redevelopment of Weston Rugby Club.

The Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group has described the site as 'the ideal location' for a state-of-the-art new GP surgery – beating other sites including the town’s former court and the roof of the Sovereign Shopping Centre.

But councillors have raised concerns about the lack of public transport links, claiming the health centre will be ‘marooned’ on the outskirts of Weston.

Pier Health Group Ltd, which runs Graham Road Surgery, has launched a 12-week consultation to gather people’s views and feedback on the relocation plans. The consultation will run until September 26.

Dr John Heather, local GP and chair of Pier Health Group Ltd, said: “The proposed relocation to a new facility on Sunnyside Road in 2023 offers real opportunities to improve the way we provide health and care for local people, and the consultation will give people the opportunity to let us know what they think.

“As well as asking people to complete our survey, which is available online and at our surgery reception, we will be inviting patients and local residents along to a series of virtual and face-to-face open meetings.

“It’s really important as many people as possible take part in our consultation and share their views on our proposed relocation plans.”

Under the relocation proposals, the new surgery will include more consulting rooms and will be able to deliver more joined up health and care services to its patients. The pharmacy currently located at Graham Road Surgery would also be relocated to the same site.

A series of engagement workshops took place earlier and feedback from the events is available on Graham Road Surgery’s website.

A virtual open meeting via Zoom will take place on August 9. Once confirmed, full details will be published on the practice website at www.grahamroadsurgery.nhs.uk/

If restrictions allow, a face-to-face open meeting will take place on September 14, with the venue and time to be confirmed.