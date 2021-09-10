Multimillion-pound contract awarded to improve children’s health

Published: 11:41 AM September 10, 2021

Sirona care & health has been awarded a council contract to improve outcomes for children and young people in North Somerset.

North Somerset Council has named Sirona care & health as the winning bidder for its 0-19 public health nursing services and healthy child programme contract.

The contract was approved at the council's executive meeting on September 8.

Cllr Mike Bell, deputy leader of North Somerset Council and executive member with responsibility for public health, said: “I’m pleased that following a competitive procurement process, we’re able to award this contract to Sirona care & health.

“We’ll be working with Sirona as the current and future provider of the service, to transform the service into a new model which we hope will provide improved outcomes and experiences for families across North Somerset.

“The key to Sirona’s proposed new model is the provision of a universal service to all families, with clear access routes to additional help and support when they need it."

“We are committed to protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities and this is an example of where we can work with partners and families to support children and young people so they can achieve their full potential. This contract and approach will enable young people across our area to lead independent and fulfilling lives, while also focussing on tackling inequalities.”

The new contract covers health visiting services, including specialist breastfeeding and parental mental health support; school nursing services and nursing services for children in care.

Janet Rowse, chief executive of Sirona care & health, said: “We are delighted the plan to award the contract to Sirona has been approved. We believe this is great news for everyone involved and especially for the children, young people and families in North Somerset. We are looking forward to working with the council, our staff and the local communities on the next phase of making these services even stronger.”

The council currently has a contract with Sirona care & health to provide 0-19 public health nursing services until the end of March next year.

Two organisations submitted initial tenders for the new contract. Sirona care & health was the highest scorer and won the bid.

The new contract will start on April 1 2022 and run for five years with an option to extend for a further two years. The annual contract value is £3,577,359, with a maximum total value of £25,042,000 over seven years.