People in North Somerset urged to get boosted

People are being urged to get vaccinated and boosted. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Somerset Council is echoing the government’s call for people to get protected from Covid by getting vaccinated.

With Covid already on the rise in North Somerset, health experts expect cases to follow the rest of England and increase quickly in the coming weeks.

North Somerset residents are urged to get their Covid-19 vaccination as soon as they can to continue to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their friends safe.

The council's executive member for health, Cllr Mike Bell, said: “We’ve had an amazing response to vaccinations in North Somerset, with the majority of our population now eligible for their booster as they’ve already had their first and second doses.

“If you’ve not had a chance yet to get any of your Covid vaccinations, it doesn’t matter why, it’s not too late. Even one dose is better than none, so please book an appointment or get to a walk-in clinic as soon as you can.

“And my thanks go to everyone, from volunteers to NHS staff, who are working so hard to deliver this vaccination programme in North Somerset.”

Director of public health, Matt Lenny, said: “As well as getting vaccinated we all also need to keep up with those behaviours that reduce our risk of catching and spreading Covid.

“This includes staying home if you are unwell and getting a Covid PCR test if you get a temperature, new continuous cough or a change to your sense of taste or smell, no matter how mild or long it lasts.

“Wear a face covering if you’re in a crowd, try to keep your distance from anyone you don’t live with where you can, and keep washing your hands.

“Covid remains a very dangerous virus, so we need to do all we can to slow the spread in North Somerset.”

Following the government’s announcement, local vaccination appointments and walk-ins are busy. Anyone who cannot get a suitable appointment can keep checking the system as new slots are constantly added.

People will also be contacted by their GP when it is their turn, so those who have not already found a suitable slot can get their jabs.

For more information about local opportunities to get vaccinated, and details of who is eligible and when, visit www.grabajab.net