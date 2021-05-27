Revealed: The 24 areas of North Somerset with almost no new Covid cases 

Published: 3:09 PM May 27, 2021

There are 24 areas in North Somerset with almost no new cases of coronavirus.

Just two areas in North Somerset have recorded three or more cases of Covid-19, while 92 per cent of the district has almost no new cases.

In the seven days up to May 21, six cases were recorded in Wrington, Felton and Dundry, and three people tested positive in Nailsea East.

The latest Government figures show there were 20 new cases in North Somerset during those seven days – up from 12 the previous week.

It means the districts infection rate is 9.3 per 100,000 people, up from 5.6 the week before.

The new figures show the number of cases in areas with a population of 6,000 to 10,000 - called MSOAs. Out of the 26 MSOAs in North Somerset, 24 have had almost no new cases of Covid-19 during this period.

The low case numbers have been put down to the success of the vaccine rollout. In North Somerset, 74 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose, while 48 per cent have had both jabs.

Matt Hancock visited Riverbank Medical Centre’ vaccination clinic on Tuesday to praise staff for their efforts.