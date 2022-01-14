Covid cases still rising in North Somerset
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Covid cases in North Somerset continue to rise, according to the latest data.
The number of cases confirmed in the district in the week up to January 8 was 2,835 - up from 2,761 the week before.
According to the data, from North Somerset Council, the case rate per 100,000 head of population stood at 1,315.1. This compares to a South West figure of 1270.2 and an England rate of 1695.4, which is a decrease on the national rate from last week of 1709.1.
In a bid to address the rising number of cases, mobile testing vans will be out in force in the coming days.
The vans will be out from 9am to noon. If they run out of stock, it will be flagged at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/rapidtesting.
Vans will be at:
Saturday, January 15
Italian Gardens, Weston, and Lake Grounds Esplanade, Portishead
Sunday, January 16
Italian Gardens, Weston, and Queen’s Square, Clevedon
Monday, January 17
Hutton Moor Leisure Centre car park, Weston, and car park, Parish Wharf Leisure Centre, Portishead
Tuesday, January 18
For All Healthy Living Centre, Lonsdale Avenue, Weston, and Queen’s Square, Clevedon
Wednesday, January 19
Lake Grounds Esplanade, Portishead, and car park, Community Centre, Long Ashton
Thursday, January 20
Queen’s Square, Clevedon, and Italian Gardens, Weston
Friday, January 21
Station Road car park, Nailsea, and Broad Street opposite Post Office, Wrington
Saturday, January 22
Italian Gardens, Weston, and Lake Grounds Esplanade, Portishead
Sunday, January 23
Italian Gardens, Weston, and Queen’s Square, Clevedon
Most Read
- 1 First Bus announces major changes to bus services
- 2 'I had to learn to walk again': Weston man talks of strokes - at 31
- 3 Dramatic pictures show garage fire that spread to caravan
- 4 'Mindless vandals' target Birnbeck information centre
- 5 Weston pub set for £190k revamp
- 6 Tributes paid to 'caring, loving and funny' 17-year-old who died in collision
- 7 Weston, Clevedon & Portishead Light Railway: A history
- 8 Weston MP wants 'justice' from Boris Johnson Downing Street party probe
- 9 History of the Weston Mercury office building in Weston-super-Mare
- 10 REVEALED: Number of Weston hospital staff off with Covid