Covid cases still rising in North Somerset

Mobile testing units will be out and about this week and next - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Covid cases in North Somerset continue to rise, according to the latest data.

The number of cases confirmed in the district in the week up to January 8 was 2,835 - up from 2,761 the week before.

According to the data, from North Somerset Council, the case rate per 100,000 head of population stood at 1,315.1. This compares to a South West figure of 1270.2 and an England rate of 1695.4, which is a decrease on the national rate from last week of 1709.1.

In a bid to address the rising number of cases, mobile testing vans will be out in force in the coming days.

The vans will be out from 9am to noon. If they run out of stock, it will be flagged at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/rapidtesting.

Vans will be at:

Saturday, January 15

Italian Gardens, Weston, and Lake Grounds Esplanade, Portishead

Sunday, January 16

Italian Gardens, Weston, and Queen’s Square, Clevedon

Monday, January 17

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre car park, Weston, and car park, Parish Wharf Leisure Centre, Portishead

Tuesday, January 18

For All Healthy Living Centre, Lonsdale Avenue, Weston, and Queen’s Square, Clevedon

Wednesday, January 19

Lake Grounds Esplanade, Portishead, and car park, Community Centre, Long Ashton

Thursday, January 20

Queen’s Square, Clevedon, and Italian Gardens, Weston

Friday, January 21

Station Road car park, Nailsea, and Broad Street opposite Post Office, Wrington

Saturday, January 22

Italian Gardens, Weston, and Lake Grounds Esplanade, Portishead

Sunday, January 23

Italian Gardens, Weston, and Queen’s Square, Clevedon