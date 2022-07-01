Covid cases rise: 1-in-30 estimated to be positive

Covid cases are on the rise across the country - Credit: Archant

Covid-19 infections have continued to rise across the UK, with more than 1 in every 30 people estimated to have tested positive in the latest week.

An estimated 2,294,300 people in the UK would have tested positive for COVID-19 in the week to June 24.

The recent rises in infections are likely to be linked to the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April but it is still below the record high of 4.9m, reached at the end of March.

The data is based on a random selection of tens of thousands of people taking Covid tests, regardless of whether they had symptoms.

Because far fewer people are testing for Covid, official daily figures are no longer an accurate snapshot of how many people are infected. These weekly figures from the ONS are seen as the most reliable indicator of the Covid infection situation.

Number of people testing positive in England

Map: Estimated percentage of the population testing positive by local authority