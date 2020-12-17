Widow and care workers reveal devastating impact of coronavirus

Published: 8:38 AM December 17, 2020

The short films have been released to remind people of the continued impact of coronavirus and encourage everyone to follow Covid guidelines over Christmas. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A series of short films showing the devastating effects of coronavirus have been released by health leaders to encourage people to protect each over the festive season.

The hard-hitting campaign, called Covid stories, features two people who have lost loved ones to coronavirus, two care home workers, an IT worker who was hospitalised, and a woman isolating from her own school-aged son due the virus.

The aim of the campaign is to remind people of the continued impact of coronavirus and to urge people to follow Government guidelines over the festive period.

The series of short films was assembled, according to strict coronavirus safety rules, by the Healthier Together partnership which represents 10 organisations across Bristol North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG) CCG.

Cllr Mike Bell, deputy leader of North Somerset Council and executive member for health said: “Much of the media coverage during the pandemic has focused on the numbers of people being affected by the disease.

“As a partnership we want to highlight the human impact within our local communities.

“For anyone who thinks the disease isn’t serious, or they won’t be affected, I’d urge them to watch the films.

“They tell the stories of people in our area – our friends and neighbours – and the devastating impact the disease has had on their lives.

“With Christmas on the horizon we cannot afford to let our guard down.

“We must all keep doing everything we can to reduce the spread of the virus.

“We are all at risk of catching the virus and we are all at risk of passing it on to a vulnerable person.

“But we can all give the gift of health this year by acting responsibly and playing our part.”

“On behalf of the Healthier Together partnership I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all the health and care workers who have worked tirelessly and relentlessly this year to care for and protect our vulnerable community members.

“This year has been quite unlike any other, and I hope we can all look forward to better times in 2021.”

Rehabilitation support worker Denise Lynham works in North Somerset for Sirona care & health which provides adult and children’s community health services across BNSSG.

Denise lost her husband Steve to coronavirus earlier this year. She said: “I didn't get a chance to have a proper goodbye, Steve had no dignity at the end of his life and we've been left with a gaping hole in our family.

“I want to share our story and support this campaign because I think people need to be reminded that this virus is real, anyone can get it and it's so important that we continue to do our best and follow the rules, especially over Christmas and for as long as we need to because it's a lot easier than losing a loved one and going through what my family have this year."

Imogen Poulter is a care home worker in Weston who witnessed first-hand the impact on staff and residents.

Imogen said: “I think it’s really important that people realise actually how bad you can be affected by Covid and I think that taking more precautions out in the community and not going out if you don’t have to, and things like that, it will help and it won’t just help you, it helps other people.”

Denise and Imogen’s campaign films are available to watch on the Healthier Together website bnssghealthiertogether.org.uk/covidstories where more Covid Stories from across BNSSG are being added over the coming days.

The BNSSG CCG is committed to working together on improving health and care.

Some of the films were shot by a professional cameraman while others were recorded selfie-style or online using video conferencing.

The films and their messages will be promoted to hundreds of thousands of local people in local authority newsletters, through local media, email, and online including health and care websites and social media channels.