Coronavirus vaccine centre for young people opens in Weston town centre

Published: 6:22 AM June 23, 2021

Young people in Weston are being encouraged to get their coronavirus vaccine in the town centre.

A clinic is being run at the Winter Gardens in partnership with Weston College for their students to make it as easy as possible for them.

Bristol, North Somerset & South Gloucestershire CCG (BNSSG) vaccinated around 370 students on Tuesday.

The CCG is running a walk-in vaccination clinic in the Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, for anyone aged 18 or over on Thursday from 5-9pm.

Andi Mackenzie, lead nurse, told the Mercury: "It's been really exciting to see the younger cohort coming in as they are the people that will get us back up and running again, especially in a place like Weston.

"We had queues around the corner which has been amazing.

"We have got lots of clinicians with lots of experience and we want to give people advice and reassurance that they are safe to come and get their vaccine here, for example if you have any fears over needles then our staff are here to help and make you feel safe."

Riverbank Medical Centre, in St Georges, has given out 81,675 vaccinations in total to people across Weston and Worle, while more than a million vaccines have been administered across the CCG area.

A walk-in evening will be held on Thursday at Winter Gardens from 5-9pm. It will be open to anyone eligible and both vaccines will be available.

A CCG spokesman added: "It’s great to be running a clinic in the heart of Weston with Riverbank Surgery, Weston College and the Winter Gardens all coming together to make a difference to Weston

"Anyone aged 18 and over is free to come to the Winter Gardens on Thursday. Please come early as possible as we’re expecting it to be busy.

"We will be offering first dose Pfizer and second dose AstraZeneca vaccinations.

"People can book their vaccination in a number of ways: using the national booking system; keep checking, we add new appointments every day, as soon as we receive supply; You GP will be in touch – if you haven’t heard from them, please get in touch with them to check your contact details are up to date; or look out for walk-in clinics in your area."