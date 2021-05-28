Covid warning: People urged to be careful during holidays

Published: 12:19 PM May 28, 2021

People are being urged to take care as they meet up with loved ones and travel during the holidays. - Credit: Archant

People are being encouraged to stay safe and follow Covid guidelines when they meet up with loved ones over the holidays.

Health leaders in North Somerset are urging people to be careful during the bank holiday and school half-term, especially if they are planning to travel.

Covid rates in North Somerset are low, however data from Public Health England shows there are now five cases of the Indian variant in the district.

After an ease in lockdown restrictions on May 17, many people will be travelling to meet family and friends, but council leaders are urging people to continue following Covid guidelines to prevent cases from rising.

Cllr Mike Bell, the authority’s executive member for health, said: “Now we can see friends and family and more businesses are open, it is tempting to think that our lives can go back to normal. After the long Covid challenges and restrictions this is completely understandable.

“But we all need to carry on with what we know works to reduce the risk of future outbreaks in North Somerset.

"That means getting the basics right like washing our hands regularly, cover our faces wearing face coverings if we can, and crucially keeping our distance as much as possible from those we do not live with.

“Getting outside in the fresh air is also a good way to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. With the weather forecast looking good for the bank holiday, hopefully, we will all be able to enjoy our coast and countryside and protect our health at the same time."

Current Covid restrictions allow for travel inside England and to some countries internationally.

Director of public health, Matt Lenny, said: “If you are planning to go away, be extra careful to follow the basic advice. Nobody wants to bring back home anything more than happy memories.

“If you’ve been vaccinated it reduces your risk of getting seriously ill if you do catch the virus, but you can still pass it on, and you have no way to know how well protected others are.

“So please, keep looking after yourselves and each other.”