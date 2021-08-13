North Somerset ward with no coronavirus deaths

Published: 11:55 AM August 13, 2021

Find out how many excess deaths have been recorded in your neighbourhood since the pandemic. - Credit: Pixabay

A Weston neighbourhood is one of only 14 in the UK to have recorded no deaths due to Covid up to April 2021.

During the first year of the pandemic, Weston Winterstoke recorded no deaths where coronavirus was the main cause.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published figures showing the number of excess deaths in each neighbourhood during the pandemic.

There are 7,201 neighbourhoods - officially known as middle layer super output areas or MSOAs - in England and Wales with an average population of around 8,000.

There have been two periods during the Covid pandemic when weekly and monthly registrations of deaths from all causes were consistently higher than the five-year average – also known as excess deaths.

This map shows the number of excess deaths in each neighbourhood during these time periods– above or below the national average.

In Somerset, Burnham fared the worst, with 29 more deaths than the five-year average during March 2020 to July 2020.

During the same period, Clevedon Central had 25 more excess deaths, Winscombe, Langford and Blagdon had 24, and Weston town had 22.

Neighbourhoods in North Somerset who had less deaths than the national average include Weston Uphill with -12, Portishead South with -9, and Draycott, Westbury and Wookey with -5.

You can search for your neighbourhood here.



