Extra walk-in Covid vaccinations clinics this week in Somerset

Extra walk-in vaccination clinics are taking place across Somerset this week to give people more opportunities to get their Covid jabs.

After a healthy flurry of bookings for boosters/vaccinations before Christmas, Somerset County Council says there has been a noticeable drop off after the festive period, with walk-in availability at a number of vaccination sites in January.

These slots are available for first, second and booster vaccinations for everyone aged 18 and over, and for first and second vaccinations for those aged 12–15 and 16-17.

Professor Trudi Grant, Director of Public Health for Somerset County Council, said: “The vaccination remains the best form of defence that we have against Covid, and I would urge anyone who is yet to receive their first dose, second dose or booster to step forward when invited.

“There are extra clinics held across Somerset this week to give local people the best opportunity to get their vaccinations, and I would encourage anyone who has not already done so to book their jab and help play their part to stop the spread of the virus.”

How many people have had their Covid jabs in Somerset?

In total, the provisional data shows over 1,300,000 vaccinations have been given in Somerset, including just under 340,000 booster jabs, meaning around 80% of eligible people have received their booster jab.

However, there remains an estimated 85,000 eligible people in Somerset that have not yet received their booster jab.

Where are the extra Somerset walk-in clinics?

The following walk-in clinics are available in Somerset:

Haynes Motor Museum (Sparkford, Yeovil, BA22 7LH) Tuesday – Friday, January 7, from 9am – 5pm

Bridgwater Town Hall (High St, Bridgwater, TA6 3BL) Tuesday – Friday, January 7, from 9am – 5pm

Firepool (Canal Road, Taunton, TA1 1NY) Tuesday – Sunday, January 9, from 9am – 5pm

Alfred Gillet Trust within Clarks Village (access through the Clarks village - Grange carpark not Farm Road) - Saturday, January 8 from 9am-4.30pm and Sunday, January 9 from 10am-3.30pm

What are the experts saying?

Andy Heron, joint senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Somerset, said: “Across our county we have pulled out all the stops to ramp up capacity in our vaccination centres, and open pop-up clinics, so that we everyone in Somerset who is eligible for a booster jab, or has yet to have their first or second vaccinations, can come forward and protect themselves against Covid-19.

"We have had a fantastic response, but we are still urging people to come forward. Vaccinators are standing by in walk-in clinics to give you your booster."

Cllr Leigh Redman, mayor of Bridgwater, said: “It’s a great privilege to host a Vaccination Centre here at Bridgwater Town Hall. We are all very proud of playing our part in helping to deliver vaccinations for people in the area during this time and we are really grateful to the community for allowing the use of their town hall.

“We hope the location of the site will make it easier for those living in the wider Bridgwater area to access and therefore enable more people to get their vaccination in a convenient way.”

What if I can't get to one of these new walk-in clinics?

Anyone who cannot attend a walk-in clinic can book a vaccination slot by ringing 119, visiting the National Booking Service online, or via the Grab a Jab website.