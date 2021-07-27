Have your say on new stroke services

Published: 12:23 PM July 27, 2021

People in North Somerset are being encouraged to have their say on proposed changes to stroke services in the area.

The consultation on proposals to change the way hospital stroke services are organised and delivered in the area has been running since June 7 and will close on September 3.

A drop-in session is taking place at the Winter Gardens, in Weston, on July 29 from 10am-1pm to give people the chance to talk to clinical experts, ask questions and share their views on the proposals.

More: Revamp of stroke services to improve survival rates.

Dr Chris Burton, clinical lead for the programme, said: “More than 1,500 people in our area have a stroke every year, that’s five people every day. A stroke can happen to anyone, of any age, at any time and can lead to life changing disability for many survivors.

“We want to ensure that everyone in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire has access to the latest treatment and care and that’s why we are making proposals for change.

“We really want to hear what people think, and encourage everyone to have their say during the consultation period.”

Proposals include improvements to emergency treatment - meaning everyone in the area would have their initial stroke treatment in a hyper-acute stroke unit at Southmead Hospital.

Ongoing hospital treatment and care would be provided through Southmead, or a second proposed unit at Bristol Royal Infirmary.

In-patient rehabilitation services are also being revamped, enabling people to get more support before returning home through a specialist stroke sub-acute rehabilitation unit. One unit is being proposed on the Weston General Hospital site and the location of a second unit, that serves Bristol and South Gloucestershire, is being consulted on.

Health chiefs believe the plans - which have been drawn up by senior clinicians, staff and stroke survivors - will save between 12 and 15 lives a year and prevent dozens from becoming disabled or needing long-term care.

Survival rates and the level of treatment residents currently receive varies across the region. It is hoped the revamp will improve services for people across Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

To find out more information about the proposals and events, or to have your say, log on to bnssghealthiertogether.org.uk/stroke-services/