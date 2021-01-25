Help to shape health and wellbeing in North Somerset
- Credit: Pixabay
People are being asked to comment on how health and wellbeing in North Somerset can be improved.
North Somerset’s Health and Wellbeing Board is developing a strategy with the aim of reducing inequalities and improving health and wellbeing in the area.
The strategy will set out local health and wellbeing priorities, and residents and professionals are being asked to voice their views and help shape the future of services.
The board wants to know what matters most and how individuals, communities and professionals can come together to make North Somerset a healthy and happy place to live.
Cllr Mike Bell, chair of the Health and Wellbeing Board and North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for public health said: “We want North Somerset to be a healthy and fair place to grow up, live, work and age.
“Reducing inequalities in health and creating opportunities for all residents and communities to have improved health and wellbeing is a priority for North Somerset Council and the Health and Wellbeing Board.
“We want to hear from local residents of all ages about what matters most to them and the kinds of activities and support that can really make a difference to help to shape the strategy.
“We know that health and wellbeing is influenced by a wide range of factors, including jobs, education, social connections and transport amongst many others. We’re interested in hearing views about all of these factors in our local communities across North Somerset.”
A survey for residents and for professionals to share their thoughts for improving health and wellbeing is now open and runs until February 18. To take part, log on to https://n-somerset.inconsult.uk/consult.ti/hws/consultationHome
Online workshops will also be held so people can share more detailed ideas and views about what is important to improve health and wellbeing.
Members of the public can sign up to take part in a workshop by logging on to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/north-somerset-health-wellbeing-strategy-public-workshops-tickets-133863305751
Sessions for the public will be held on Zoom on February 4 from 10-11.30am or February 12 from 10.30am to noon.
Professionals and stakeholders can sign up by logging on to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/north-somerset-health-wellbeing-strategy-stakeholder-events-tickets-133862499339
Sessions for stakeholders will be held on Zoom on February 4 from 2-4pm or February 9 from 1-3pm.