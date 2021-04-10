News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston project promotes healthy eating for youngsters

Carrington Walker

Published: 8:30 AM April 10, 2021   
Project made to encourage kids to eat healthy

Healthy Habits and Happy Hearts was made to encourage families to explore a healthy diet. - Credit: Kimberley Hewlett

A Weston initiative dedicated to encouraging healthy eating among young children has been praised for its work during lockdown.

Healthy Habits and Healthy Hearts, lead by Kimberley Hewlett, secured funding from Voluntary Action North Somerset (VANS) to provide resources and fresh food for families in the district.

Kimberley explained how the idea came to fruition and how families can take part.

How to register for Weston food initiative

The group has more than 300 followers on Facebook who take part in the raffles. - Credit: Kimberley Hewlett

She said: "For a time, I had Covid-19 and spent time at home. I wanted to keep busy and the idea of children eating healthy had been on my mind.

"The project supplies bags of produce for families to grow and explore with their children to create healthy eating habits and introduce them to different foods."

Goodie bags containing five different ingredients are hand-picked in a raffle with the winners posted in its Facebook group.

Weston healthy eating project

An example of the goodie bags handed out by the project. - Credit: Kimberley Hewlett

VANS Project Support Officer, Janice Saunders, agrees that the project is a good source of learning for young children.

She said: "Healthy Habits and Happy Hearts allows families with young children the opportunity to try a healthy diet in new and exciting ways.

"Children learn best through play, so creating fun and engaging food-based family activities in a mystery bag seemed a great way for families to access and learn about a healthy diet.  

"Kimberley is providing families with all the mystery bag resources to produce healthy meals."

For more information on the group and how to sign up, search Healthy Habits and Happy Hearts on Facebook.

