GP Patient Survey: Improvements planned for Weston GP surgery following patient feedback

Pier Health Group will carry out a series of improvements to benefit patients at Graham Road following the results of this year’s GP Patient Survey.

Pier Health, which engages nine independent practices within its super-partnership in Weston, Worle and the surrounding villages, will now undertake improvements to the surgery's telephone system to reduce call waiting times this summer. It will also work to make accessing services easier.

Of patients who responded to the GP Patient Survey of Graham Road, only half of patients rated their overall experience as good and under half, 41 per cent, were satisfied with appointment times. Of those surveyed, only 29 per cent said they found it easy to get through to the practice by phone and just under half, 46 per cent, were happy with appointment times.

Dr John Heather, clinical director for Pier Health Primary Care Network, said he is happy 'so many people' are satisfied with the service they receive in Weston overall. Milton surgery, which is under the Pier Health umbrella and included in the survey, saw 88 per cent of people describe their overall experience as good.

However, Dr Heather added that there is 'much more to do'.

He said: “Improving people's access to GP services is a top priority for Pier Health Group, and we're committed to understanding and acting on the results of the patient survey.

“We're pleased to see that so many people are satisfied with the services they receive in Weston, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Demand remains exceptionally high, and staff in general practice have been working flat out to maintain usual business - including face-to-face appointments, while rolling out a successful local vaccination programme.

“At the same time, we know there is much more to do. At Graham Road surgery, for example, we've seen a small increase in the percentage of people who've found it easy to get through to us by phone compared to last year, but that score is still far from where we want it to be.

"We will be undertaking specific improvements to the Graham Road telephone system over the summer to reduce call waiting times. This is part of a series of planned improvements to benefit patients and make accessing services easier.

“We would like to thank everyone who took the time to respond to the survey and share their views. People with any further feedback - including on the current proposals to improve services at Graham Road - are always encouraged to make contact with us directly or find out more on our website: www.grahamroadsurgery.nhs.uk/”

The GP Patient Survey is an independent review carried out on behalf of NHS England, which enables patients to share their experience of their GP practice. It also gives GP surgeries the chance to improve their services for patients.

Other practices under the Pier Health umbrella in the survey include Tudor Lodge, Horizon Health Centre, 168 Medical Group and Milton and Cedar surgeries.

More than three quarters of people, 77 per cent, described their overall experience as good at Tudor Lodge and more than half, 60 per cent, found it easy to get through by phone.

168 Medical Group and Horizon Health Centre saw 84 and 64 per cent of people describe their experience as good at the medical centres respectively. More than half, 52 per cent, found it easy to get through by phone at 168 Medical Group and more than a third, 39 per cent, found the same at Horizon Health Centre.

At Milton and Cedar surgeries, 88 and 67 per cent of people described their overall experience as good at each doctor's surgery respectively. At Cedar, more than half, 65 per cent, of people found it easy to get through by phone, and just under half, 44 per cent, of people found the same at Milton.