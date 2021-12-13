News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Health

Latest Covid data shows increase in cases numbers in North Somerset

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:38 AM December 13, 2021
Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in

Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in North Somerset. - Credit: Archant

Following the Government’s announcement that England will move into Plan B to slow the spread of Covid-19, and the rise in Omicron cases, North Somerset Council is urging everyone to keep being cautious.

Like the rest of England, the region is expecting to see rising case numbers in the coming days and week.

Latest coronavirus case numbers in North Somerset have increased this week - 1,045 new cases have been identified in the latest seven-day period reported for North Somerset, compared with 942 in the previous week.

Case rate per 100,000 head of population is 484.8. This compares with a South West figure of 582.3 and an England rate of 501.5.

The government hopes to offer every adult in England the chance to book a Covid booster before the end of 2021.

Booster campaigns are being brought forward across the UK, in response to worries over the Omicron variant.

You can see more detail on our local case data at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/lomp.

Most Read

  1. 1 ON THIS DAY: Uphill flood of 1981
  2. 2 Weston is second most dangerous town in Somerset, figures show
  3. 3 Weston family hold month-long Christmas display for charity
  1. 4 £6.5 million funding boost for landmark Weston development
  2. 5 Compensation award after disabled child left 'frightened' by frequent lift breakdowns
  3. 6 Murderer broke inmate's jaw in prison attack
  4. 7 Jail for man who admitted perverting the course of justice
  5. 8 VIDEO: Driver caught on camera dodging traffic on hard shoulder of M5 in Somerset
  6. 9 Plans for closed Clevedon nursing home labelled 'glorified bed and breakfast'
  7. 10 ELECTION: Leanne Hart to stand as independent in by-election
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in

Omicron Covid variant confirmed in Somerset after PARTY, say officials

Paul Jones

person
Penelope Jackson.

Convicted murderer to appeal against sentence - claiming media footage...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Dog owners have been urged to always pick up after their pet.

North Somerset Magistrates Court

Eight people hit with fines for public space breaches in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in

North Somerset Council reacts to Plan B announcement

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon