Latest Covid data shows increase in cases numbers in North Somerset

Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in North Somerset. - Credit: Archant

Following the Government’s announcement that England will move into Plan B to slow the spread of Covid-19, and the rise in Omicron cases, North Somerset Council is urging everyone to keep being cautious.

Like the rest of England, the region is expecting to see rising case numbers in the coming days and week.

Latest coronavirus case numbers in North Somerset have increased this week - 1,045 new cases have been identified in the latest seven-day period reported for North Somerset, compared with 942 in the previous week.

Case rate per 100,000 head of population is 484.8. This compares with a South West figure of 582.3 and an England rate of 501.5.

The government hopes to offer every adult in England the chance to book a Covid booster before the end of 2021.

Booster campaigns are being brought forward across the UK, in response to worries over the Omicron variant.

You can see more detail on our local case data at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/lomp.