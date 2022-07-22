LETTER: 'My ordeal to get a GP appointment'
Mercury Letters
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
I recently needed an appointment with the doctor, so I telephoned at 8am and eventually, somebody answered.
I was told that I was number 18 in the queue! So, I waited and at 9am I spoke to a lady who told me that the only doctor’s appointment I could have was in 23 days’ time.
I asked why Congresbury Surgery was not open and I was told that Congresbury has no longer got a surgery, it is now an admin centre.
So, a purpose-built doctor’s surgery with examination rooms, a good size waiting room and a reception area is now being used for two or three people to write letters!
People like me, who face having to wait over three weeks, are going to put more pressure on the A&E and ambulance service because whereas now a 10-minute doctor’s appointment would have got things sorted out; by waiting longer thing are going to get worse!
How can a village the size of Congresbury be stripped of a doctor’s surgery like this?
In fact, there’s a small office to rent only 50 yards away, why couldn’t this be used as an admin centre and the surgery opened?
Most Read
- 1 Busy commuter route to close for FIVE-DAYS for resurfacing work
- 2 COLUMN: What legacy will See Monster leave for Weston?
- 3 Police warning ahead of fuel protests on M5 through Somerset
- 4 Bus travel in North Somerset will be FREE for one day only next week
- 5 9-year-old boy cycles 'tough' 70 mile course across North Somerset for charity
- 6 Man in his 70s attacked during village burglary
- 7 Arrest after video of Weston incident circulates online
- 8 Biker injured in smash near village pub
- 9 Street art extravaganza coming to Weston this weekend
- 10 Griffith has 'lot to offer' Weston AFC says Bartlett after forward's display at Clevedon
EDWARD CLARK
Congresbury