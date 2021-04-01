Lyra releases third single for mental health charity at Easter

Published: 2:55 PM April 1, 2021

Lyra is releasing her third charity single on Good Friday. - Credit: Jill Dando News

A seven-year-old brain tumour survivor is releasing a third charity single on Good Friday to boost mental health and wellbeing.

The inspirational Lyra Cole from Somerset is releasing a cover of Toy Story’s ‘You’ve Got a Friend In Me’ to raise money for In Charley’s Memory (ICM), a mental health charity.

Lyra, from Highbridge, had emergency surgery to remove a brain tumour 'the size of an orange' when she was five months old.

The talented youngster hopes the song will cheer people up after such a challenging year.

Her two previous songs, Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone, and When A Child is Born reached 120 million people and raised vital cash for Brain Cancer Research.

The money raised from her latest song will go to In Charley’s Memory, a charity formed in partnership with The King Alfred School Academy (TKASA) in Highbridge.

In Charley’s Memory was given its official charity status in March 2015 and since then has gone on to aid countless people due to a huge surge in demand for its services.

Lyra’s auntie, filmmaker Jessie Hawkes, a former pupil at TKASA, is again producing and filming the song.

Jessie said: “It has been such a tough 12 months for Britain and the whole world. Everybody’s mental health is affected in some way.

“We hope that this song will help to lift people spirits, and the money raised will be helping a fantastic cause.”

ICM has worked with The King Alfred School Academy for many years since the tragic death of former student Charley after battling mental health issues.

It now also works with other schools in The Priory Learning Trust, Worle Community School Academy and Priory Community School Academy, as well as other schools across Somerset.

Dawn Payne, head of In Charley's Memory. - Credit: Jill Dando News

Dawn Payne, head of In Charley's Memory, said: “Lyra is an inspiration and this song alone will help to lift the mood of people.

“We are so grateful to all the schools in who have been so generous with their charity fundraising for us. We are in a position where we need more help to help more young people.”

Michelle Michael, director of Weston's Grand Pier, said: “I am delighted once again to support Lyra with her charitable fundraising. She truly is an inspirational little girl and it’s wonderful that she is happy to sing and support so many different and worthy causes.

“The Grand Pier has also supported this charity with fundraising events and we are delighted that their good work continues.”