Massage is the key to optimum performance

Published: 10:00 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 8:04 AM May 30, 2021

There are many benefits to adding massage into your exercise routine. - Credit: Pixabay

As the Covid restrictions continue to be lifted, many of us have started to enjoy working out in our favourite gym or health club.

But getting back in shape isn’t all about blasting the spin bikes, HIIT class or daily workouts in the gym, but consideration to letting the body recover enough so that next time you go for a workout, you’re firing on all cylinders.

One way to make sure your body is workout ready, is through regular massage. Whether it’s deep tissue, sports, Swedish or hot stone, the benefits of massage are well documented.

Jason Eaton, general manager at the club and spa, Cadbury House - Credit: Cadbury House

Jason Eaton, general manager at theclub and spa at Cadbury House in Congresbury, knows all too well the importance of massage, having played professional football for many years, and advocates anyone who is undertaking regular exercise also adds regular massage into their regime.

Jason said: “The benefits are almost endless but the most important thing is that you’ll feel relaxed.

“From a more medical point of view, firstly it helps reduce muscle tension. To that end, if you’re more relaxed, you’re less likely to injure yourself or pull a muscle. You’ll also feel a lot less stressed and after the year we’ve all endured, feeling a little less stressed can’t be a bad thing!

“It also helps with improved circulation which assists with carrying the required nutrients around the body.

“Another well documented benefit is the stimulus of the lymphatic system which is the part of your body that helps filter out dead cells and waste products.

“For keen sportspeople increased joint mobility and flexibility is really important if you want to perform to your best, and massage is definitely helps you achieve optimum performance.

“And one other benefit is that you’ll sleep much better. This also helps the body recover and is an important aspect of anyone’s programme. Here at theclub & spa we’ve even had people fall asleep during their own massage and shows how relaxing it really can be.

“Fortunately, now that we’re fully reopen, our spa team is in a position to offer the full range of spa treatments which are not only the perfect tonic to relax, but to help with and sports related injuries, niggles or aches and pains.”