Mental health services to help people cope in lockdown

Published: 7:56 AM January 22, 2021

Mental health support services are available for anyone struggling during the pandemic.

Many people are facing huge challenges to their mental health this year due to the lockdowns, health concerns, financial worries and uncertainty about the future.

Mental health support services are continuing throughout the lockdown and people are being urged to see help if they need it.

Dr Umber Malik, clinical lead for mental health at Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG CCG) said: “January can be a tough month and, of course, this year things are a lot harder with the national lockdown and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

“Many people are struggling with bereavement, loss of income, isolation or anxiety around the pandemic and it can be particularly hard for people with existing mental health challenges.

“We want everyone to know that they don’t need to suffer in silence. Services to support people with their mental health are continuing to run throughout lockdown and available to provide advice and guidance to people who are struggling to cope.”

There are a number of ways to get help if you are concerned about your mental health or are worried about a loved one.

The free 24/7 Support & Connect helpline is open to everyone over the age of 18 and is staffed by experienced counsellors. They will offer emotional support and can connect you to local organisations. To access the helpline, call 0800 0126549.

Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust 24/7 helpline is free and available for people of all ages . Call the helpline on 08009 531919 to get advice and support from mental health professionals.

Vita Health Group, which is funded by the NHS to provide a mental health service to support people in North Somerset, offers talking therapies through VitaMinds.

The service is free and available to people over 18. For details, log on to www.vitahealthgroup.co.uk/nhs-services/nhs-mental-health/bristol-north-somerset-and-south-gloucestershire/

The Samaritans is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. You can contact the Samaritans by calling 116 123.

For more information on mental health support services, log on to bnssgccg.nhs.uk/health-advice-and-support/mental-health-and-wellbeing/







