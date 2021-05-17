Rapid Covid testing service goes mobile to reach more people across North Somerset

Published: 8:00 AM May 17, 2021

The rapid testing service for people without Covid symptoms will be touring North Somerset from today (Monday).

North Somerset Council runs Covid testing sites at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre car park, in Weston, Scotch Horn car park, in Nailsea, and Somerset Hall, in Portishead.

From today, the Nailsea team will go mobile to enable testing to be carried out in Clevedon and Weston's Bournville estate.

The cabin in Nailsea closed yesterday (Sunday) and the mobile centre will now visit Scotch Horn car park on Mondays and Thursdays, Queen's Square in Clevedon on Tuesdays and Fridays, and the Bournville's For All Health Living Centre, in Lonsdale Avenue, on Wednesdays.

The specially adapted van offers the same home test kit collections and assisted testing services as the static sites, and the same opening hours - weekdays from 8.30am-5.30pm, with late opening until 7.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9am-1pm on weekends and bank holidays.

People who do not have symptoms of coronavirus can get a test at these sites, and rapid test kits can also be collected for use at home.

North Somerset Council's executive member for health, Cllr Mike Bell, said: “As we are encouraged to take rapid Covid-19 test twice a week, our mobile unit helps make this regular habit as easy as possible.

“Along with all the things we are already doing, such as washing our hands, wearing face coverings, making space, and getting vaccinated, testing will help us keep coronavirus cases as low as possible in North Somerset.”

Rapid Covid-19 tests can help to identify and isolate people who are at high risk of spreading the virus.

Testing kits can also be collected from Locking Road car park from 2.30-8pm, Bristol Airport and from some pharmacies, or they can be ordered online by logging on to https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

For more information, or to book and guarantee your assisted testing time, log on to https://www.n-somerset.gov.uk/rapidtesting

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 – a new continuous cough, loss of or change in sense of taste or smell, or a high temperature – must self-isolate and book a test straight away by logging on to https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.