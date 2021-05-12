Doctors urge patients not to suffer in silence when it comes to their mental health

Published: 6:05 AM May 12, 2021

Doctors at a Weston practice are urging people not to ‘suffer in silence’ and to seek help with mental health issues by speaking to their GP.

Horizon Health Centre, in Lonsdale Avenue, appointed two new mental health practitioners during the pandemic to help increase the support they offer to the population.

The community psychiatric nurse and mental health worker are seeing around 30 patients a day at Horizon Health Centre and are providing a more holistic approach to mental health.

Dr Martin Jones, GP at Horizon Health Centre and clinical lead for Pier Health Group, said: “Our two mental health practitioners started just over six months ago and are already making a huge difference to the patients they treat. They have a clear understanding of our patients' needs and offer both proactive and reactive support to ensure their patients receive the appropriate care.

“Not only do they see and treat patients, but they build a mutual trust and understanding to ensure they have the help they need, working with a range of other agencies. They are also able to manage medication and support people in times of crisis.

“Because of the success at Horizon, two additional mental health staff will be starting at Graham Road Surgery in the coming weeks. This is amazing work but we want to continue to remind people struggling with mental health challenges that there is support available.

“This week is Mental Health Awareness Week and it’s more important than ever that people look after their health and wellbeing. This last year has brought lots of changes and challenges to our lives and has understandably caused many people a great deal of anxiety, which can be especially difficult for those who already struggle with mental health.”

Mental Health Awareness Week is hosted by the Mental Health Foundation and runs until Sunday. It aims to raise awareness of mental health.

This year, the theme for the week is nature – as millions of people turned to nature to get through the pandemic. Across the country, people will be celebrating the mental health benefits of being around nature in their local community in a range of digital and creative ways.

For more information about this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, log on to mentalhealth.org.uk/mhaw or join the conversation on social media using #ConnectWithNature and #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek