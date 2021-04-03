New wellbeing hub to help young people access support

Published: 8:00 AM April 3, 2021

A new wellbeing hub has been created to help young people with special educational needs and disabilities in North Somerset.

Supportive Parents has launched the free resource to help people access local support.

The hub is an online portal which provides young people with access to information about local services which can support wellbeing.

It includes helpful videos and information from partner organisations across Bristol and North Somerset, showcasing a range of activities and opportunities to improve mental health and wellbeing.

The Wellbeing Hub is based on the 5 Ways of Wellbeing - focusing on the five steps people can take to improve their mental health - connecting with people, staying active, learning, taking notice and being creative.

Eve Cox, a spokesman for the group, said: “As its name suggests, the Wellbeing Hub promotes wellbeing for people with special educational needs and/or disabilities. In these difficult times, it ensures that information to support wellbeing can be obtained in an accessible video format at any time, day or night.”

New resources have been added to the hub to provide key information for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) about returning to school after lockdown.

Supportive Parents was originally set up as a charity in 1989 by local parents and professionals when they realised they could help children and young people with SEND more effectively by working together.

The charity now works across Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire supporting young people aged up to 25 and their families by providing a Special Educational Needs and Disability Information, Advice and Support Service, often called a SENDIAS service. The service is free, confidential and impartial.

Supportive Parents also hosts support groups, events and training courses. The charity aims to empower children, young people and their parents to play an active and informed role in their child’s education and in preparation for adult life.

As well as offering advice, resources and guides to families, there is specific information for children and 16- to- 25-year-olds with SEND to access on the Supportive Parents website, under the heading SP16-25.

To access The Wellbeing Hub, log on to www.supportiveparents.org.uk