Weston Mercury > News > Health

No cases of India variant in North Somerset

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:13 AM May 25, 2021    Updated: 8:18 AM May 25, 2021
David Pollard receiving his second dose of the vaccination from Leslie Pollard at Riverbank Medical

Two doses of the vaccine are highly effective against the Indian variant. - Credit: Henry Woodsford

There are no cases of the Covid Indian variant in North Somerset and Sedgemoor.

One case of the variant was recorded in North Somerset between May 2-8. But the most recent figures show that from May 9-15, no cases were recorded in North Somerset or Sedgemoor, while there were nine in Bristol and two in Wiltshire.

The mutation, known as B.1.617.2 was first spotted in India last October and has spread across a number of countries. 

There have been 5,647 cases of the Indian variant detected in England so far, with the majority in the North-West. 

The variant appears to spread more easily than the Kent strain, which was behind huge spike in infections this winter. 

According to a study by Public Health England (PHE), the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are highly effective against the Indian variant after two doses. However, the vaccines were only 33 per cent effective three weeks after the first dose. 

More: Somerset top for vaccination rates.

Prime minister Boris Johnson had cautioned that outbreaks of the new variant could threaten plans to end all lockdown restrictions on June 21. 

Following the release of the PHE data, several ministers have suggested lockdown easing could go ahead as planned as long as enough people have received two doses of the Covid vaccine. 

