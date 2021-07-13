July 19: Keeping Covid-safe as rules change

Published: 3:37 PM July 13, 2021

Guidance about how to keep from July 19 onwards has been released. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Legal restrictions to help reduce the risk of coronavirus are lifting on July 19, but with infection rates rising across England, people in North Somerset are encouraged to keep working to reduce risks.

Regular and thorough hand washing, wearing face coverings inside where there are a lot of people, and making space where possible are still essential in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

The latest data, provided on July 12, revealed that 701 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the preceding seven days, up 27 per cent from the previous week's figures.

Getting the right test at the right time remains important. Anyone who does not have symptoms will still be able to do free rapid tests twice a week. This is especially important for those in settings such as workplaces or schools where they will be close to others.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid must stay at home and get a PCR test straightaway at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119. Those who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days.

North Somerset Council's executive member for health, councillor Mike Bell, said: “Our Covid rates show that the infection is circulating in our community again, and without the legal rules in place to give extra protections we all need to take more care to avoid catching and spreading the disease.

“Testing in particular is helpful, so if you’re part of a school or cannot work from home, please do your tests twice a week. Many of our school cases have been picked up from the rapid tests.

“With rising rates doing all we can to reduce the transmission of Covid is more important than ever to protect ourselves and our families.”

The authority's director of public health, Matt Lenny, said: “Getting both doses of your vaccination as quickly as possible will offer you good protection from Covid-19, but to make your risk as low as possible you need to keep washing your hands, wearing a face covering when you are inside and close to others, and making space as much as possible.

"Being outside is safest if you are able, not only because the infection spreads less outside but also because you are more likely to be able to keep your distance from those you don’t live with.

“Covid will not go away quickly and we need to find ways to live with it while keeping ourselves as safe as possible.”

Local Covid vaccination walk-in clinics are up and running, you can find your nearest at www.grabajab.net or book an appointment at nhs.uk/CovidVaccination