More than 86 per cent of people over 80 given first dose of vaccine

Published: 12:13 PM January 29, 2021

More than 105,000 people in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

According to figures from Public Health England, 40,735 people aged 80 and over have received the first dose – 86 per cent of the 80-plus population – and 7,223 in the same category have received the second dose - 15.3 per cent.

In Somerset, 31,358 people aged 80 and over have received the first dose – 81.9 per cent of the 80-plus population – and 4,943 of those have also received the second dose – 12.9 per cent.

The NHS is currently offering the Covid-19 vaccine to people most at risk, which includes care home residents and staff, people aged over 80 and frontline health and social care workers, anyone aged 75 and over, followed by people aged 70 and over and those who are clinically, extremely vulnerable.

In Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire, the first dose of the vaccine has been given to 64,736 people under 80 - 2,525 of which have also received the second dose.

In Somerset, 39,734 people under 80 have received the first dose of the vaccine - and 1,529 of those have also had the second dose.

In Weston and Worle, vaccinations are being carried out at Riverbank Medical Centre, in Walford Road.

Pier Health Group, which runs the medical centre, has seven vaccinators working on site and can deliver up to 1,000 vaccinations a day.

Brockway Medical Centre, in Nailsea, Portishead Medical Centre, Portishead Folk Hall, Pudding Pie Lane Surgery, in Langford, and Locking Pharmacy, near Weston, are also vaccinating people in North Somerset.

The centres are working alongside the super vaccination centre at Ashton Gate and the hospital hubs at Southmead Hospital, Bristol Royal Infirmary and Weston General Hospital.

If people are invited to the vaccination centre at Ashton Gate Stadium, but they cannot get there safely, they can wait for their local GP surgery to make contact.

People are being asked not to contact their local surgeries, local vaccination sites, or pharmacies for a vaccination, but to wait to be contacted by the NHS.