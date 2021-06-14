Majority of Covid cases in North Somerset caused by Delta variant

Published: 2:48 PM June 14, 2021

The Delta variant is responsible for 58 per cent of coronavirus cases in North Somerset. - Credit: Pixabay

Almost 60 per cent of Covid cases in North Somerset are due to the Delta variant, according to the latest figures.

Out of the 38 cases recorded in the district in the seven days up to June 5, 22 were caused by the strain which was first discovered in India.

Since the variant arrived in the country, 27 out of the 244 cases - 11 per cent - which have been recorded in North Somerset during that time were due to the Delta variant.

The variant has also now spread into neighbouring Sedgemoor which has three cases – 21 per cent of the overall positive tests. Mendip has so far escaped the variant.

The Delta variant spreads faster than the Alpha strain, leading to a rise in cases. The number of coronavirus cases in North Somerset has more than doubled over the past week and people are being encouraged to follow Covid guidelines to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Thirty-eight new cases were identified in the seven days up to June 5, compared to 16 in the previous week.

Those figures rose to 69 new cases as of yesterday (Sunday), bringing North Somerset’s case rate up to 32 per 100,000 people. This is higher than the South West rate of 28.3 per 100,000 people.

A spokesman for North Somerset Council said: “With restrictions being eased and indoor mixing of up to six people or two households allowed, infections were likely to rise.

“But we also know the Delta variant is much more infectious and case rates are increasing across the country, including here in the South West. We need to keep being careful.

"As well as hands, face, space remember to do your rapid Covid tests twice a week as lateral flow testing is helping to identify cases in North Somerset of people who did not have symptoms. This means people can self-isolate and avoid spreading the virus.

“Vaccinations are also important as people are far less likely to get seriously ill, suffer long-term effects, be admitted to hospital, or die from Covid. Get your vaccination as soon as you are offered and follow up with a second dose to get maximum protection.”