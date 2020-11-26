Plans to build GP surgery get green light

Published: 7:00 AM November 26, 2020

Health leaders have given the go ahead on proposals to build a new GP practice at Parklands Village in Weston.

The full business case was taken to Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire’s Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) Primary Care Commissioning Committee on Tuesday, where it was given the committee’s stamp of approval.

The business case will now go to the chief finance officer at NHS England and Improvement for final sign off.

Dr Martin Jones, GP and medical director at the CCG, said: “This is great news and an exciting development for people in Weston.

“The town has a growing population so strengthening GP services and ensuring everyone has access to high-quality primary care is a high priority for the NHS locally, and a significant part of our Healthy Weston programme of work.

“We are also delighted that this project has been able to progress in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic. The new practice will provide a range of health and care services in a first-class facility.”

The CCG is working in partnership with North Somerset Council to ensure the practice meets the needs of the local population.

The CCG and council are also looking to include other healthcare services within the new two-storey practice, which will provide GP services for between 12,000 and 16,000 patients.

Cllr Mike Bell, deputy leader of the council and executive member for adult social care and health, said: “I am delighted to see this scheme progressing and that the council has been able to help deliver these much-needed new healthcare facilities for people.

“Access to good healthcare is an important ingredient in creating strong and sustainable communities and North Somerset Council is committed to working with NHS partners and others to deliver new facilities.”

Work to get the site ready for construction to start has already begun.

It is hoped construction will begin in January and the practice will be ready to open in December 2021.

168 Medical Group, which is part of Pier Health Group, will run GP services at the practice and patients from the group’s Locking Village branch will be transferred to the new surgery, subject to an engagement and consultation process, which has been launched by Locking Village Surgery.

Dr John Heather, GP and executive partner at 168 Medical Group, added: “We’re really excited that we will be running GP services at the new practice.

"As well as creating accommodation for between 12,000 and 16,000 new patients, it will mean the 1,700 patients currently registered at our Locking Village branch surgery will have a wider range of health care available to them.

“Many patients at Locking Village currently have to travel to our main site on Locking Road for consultations and treatments, but those services would be provided closer to their homes at the new Parklands Village facility.

“The proposal for closing Locking Village Surgery and relocating patients to the new practice is under consultation with our patients and local residents, and all feedback will be taken into consideration before reaching a final decision.

"We would encourage patients to share their views.”

The consultation will run until January 31, 2021. For further details, log on to Locking Village Surgery’s website.