Pharmacy near Weston begins Covid vaccinations

Published: 8:23 AM January 21, 2021

Pharmacies have begun offering the Covid vaccine to enable more people to get protection from the virus. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pharmacy near Weston is now offering Covid vaccinations to help protect people against the virus.

Locking Pharmacy is one of five South West pharmacies which began offering the vaccinations yesterday (Wednesday).

The pharmacies join the three large vaccination sites, 22 hospital hubs and 112 GP-led primary care network sites across the region already delivering the vaccine.

The move will enable the life-saving vaccination to be offered on local High Streets, further accelerating the biggest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS.

More pharmacies will go live throughout January in the South West and it is hoped 200 sites will be offering the vaccine nationally by the end of the month.

NHS England and NHS Improvement South West chief pharmacist Stephen Brown said: “It’s great to see the first community pharmacies in the South West delivering these life-saving vaccinations, bringing the vaccine out to more places in local communities, making the vaccine more accessible.

“Pharmacies who have worked incredibly hard throughout the pandemic will now play a vital role in delivering the vaccination, supporting the national drive to protect the nation from the virus.

“Pharmacies are well-versed in supporting NHS immunisation programmes and will build on their expertise of providing a safe, efficient service as they do with the flu vaccine every year.”

To deliver the vaccine safely, pharmacy teams have increased their workforce to ensure social distancing can be adhered to on site.

Locking Pharmacy will be delivering vaccine from The Radio Wing, in McCrae Road, Locking.

Those invited to make an appointment through the new national booking service will be given a choice between a vaccination centre or a pharmacy service. People can choose the site most convenient and accessible to them or can wait to be contacted by their GP.

It will not be possible to use the NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Booking Service if you have not received an invitation letter.

People will also be unable to get a vaccine at a vaccination centre or pharmacy without an appointment.

More than 4.6 million people have receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the UK so far, including more than half of those over 80, and more than half of care home residents.

People in their 70s, and those listed as clinically extremely vulnerable, will begin receiving offers of a coronavirus vaccine this week.